Keldon Johnson's San Antonio Spurs take on the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 109-102 loss to the Clippers (his previous action) Johnson put up 15 points and six assists.

In this article, we break down Johnson's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 17.5 16.6 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 Assists 4.5 4.4 PRA -- 27.1 PR -- 22.7 3PM 1.5 2.1



Keldon Johnson Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Johnson has made 6.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 14.3% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 5.9 threes per game, or 15.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Johnson's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 102.3 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105.3 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

The Warriors are the 18th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 114.1 points per contest.

The Warriors concede 44.6 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the NBA.

The Warriors concede 24.8 assists per game, ninth-ranked in the league.

The Warriors concede 11.8 made 3-pointers per contest, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Keldon Johnson vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 32 22 1 4 3 0 1 1/13/2023 31 17 2 1 1 1 1 11/14/2022 19 15 1 1 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.