William J Brennan High School will host Lake Travis High School at 3:00 PM CT on Friday, November 24.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lake Travis vs. Brennan Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bexar County Games This Week

TBD at Holy Cross Of San Antonio

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Davenport High School at La Vernia High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dripping Springs High School at John Jay High School

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 25
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Travis County Games This Week

Westlake High School at United High School

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.