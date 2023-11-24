The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Lamar Cardinals (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Lamar Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals shot 43.1% from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
  • Lamar had a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Cardinals were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats ranked 303rd.
  • Last year, the Cardinals averaged 7.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than the Wildcats gave up (75).
  • Lamar went 3-3 last season when scoring more than 75 points.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Lamar scored 70.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 63.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.1 points per contest.
  • The Cardinals allowed 71.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.2).
  • Lamar drained 6 three-pointers per game with a 33.7% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5.9 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Lamar Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ SMU L 78-67 Moody Coliseum
11/14/2023 UTSA W 90-82 Montagne Center
11/18/2023 @ Pacific L 77-76 Alex G. Spanos Center
11/24/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Joan Perry Brock Center
11/25/2023 @ Longwood - Joan Perry Brock Center
11/26/2023 Delaware State - Joan Perry Brock Center

