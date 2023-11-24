How to Watch Lamar vs. Bethune-Cookman on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Lamar Cardinals (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lamar vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- Nicholls State vs Mississippi State (2:00 PM ET | November 24)
- LIU vs Texas A&M-CC (2:00 PM ET | November 24)
- SE Louisiana vs Western Michigan (2:30 PM ET | November 24)
Lamar Stats Insights
- The Cardinals shot 43.1% from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
- Lamar had a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Cardinals were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats ranked 303rd.
- Last year, the Cardinals averaged 7.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than the Wildcats gave up (75).
- Lamar went 3-3 last season when scoring more than 75 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Lamar scored 70.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 63.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.1 points per contest.
- The Cardinals allowed 71.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.2).
- Lamar drained 6 three-pointers per game with a 33.7% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5.9 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lamar Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ SMU
|L 78-67
|Moody Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|UTSA
|W 90-82
|Montagne Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Pacific
|L 77-76
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/24/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Longwood
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/26/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.