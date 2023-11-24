Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Lamar High School - Houston vs. Atascocita High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Friday, November 24 at 6:00 PM CT, Lamar High School - Houston plays away from home versus Atascocita High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lamar Houston vs. Atascocita Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Location: Houston, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Harris County Games This Week
Hightower High School at C E King High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 24
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Fairbanks High School at Galena Park North Shore High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Giddings State School at The Emery/Weiner School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stratford High School - Houston at Summer Creek High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Tomball, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockwall High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Hill High School at Tomball High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.