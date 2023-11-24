Will Matt Duchene Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 24?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Dallas Stars and the Calgary Flames on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, is Matt Duchene a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Duchene stats and insights
- In six of 17 games this season, Duchene has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Flames this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- Duchene's shooting percentage is 15.8%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 64 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Duchene recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|16:50
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:46
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|16:57
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|18:23
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|15:43
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|1
|2
|16:32
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|16:32
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|16:03
|Away
|W 4-3
Stars vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
