Will Nils Lundkvist Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 24?
On Friday at 8:30 PM ET, the Dallas Stars go head to head against the Calgary Flames. Is Nils Lundkvist going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Nils Lundkvist score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Lundkvist stats and insights
- Lundkvist is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- In one game versus the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 64 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Lundkvist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:52
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:25
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|12:45
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|16:33
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:02
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|17:56
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:30
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:46
|Away
|W 4-3
Stars vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
