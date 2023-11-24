Friday's contest between the North Texas Eagles (4-1) and the Samford Bulldogs (4-0) at Reed Green Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-63 based on our computer prediction, with North Texas taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM on November 24.

In their last game on Sunday, the Eagles claimed a 79-73 win over Southern Illinois.

North Texas vs. Samford Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Texas vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 68, Samford 63

Other AAC Predictions

North Texas Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Eagles are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.

The Eagles have one win versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

North Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

83-60 at home over Grambling (No. 201) on November 9

79-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 218) on November 19

78-55 on the road over SFA (No. 270) on November 16

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 15.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.0 STL, 54.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

15.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.0 STL, 54.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6) Tommisha Lampkin: 12.8 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 60.0 FG%

12.8 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 60.0 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 13.4 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

13.4 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Desiree Wooten: 7.4 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

7.4 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Dyani Robinson: 9.4 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

North Texas Performance Insights

The Eagles outscore opponents by 21.6 points per game (scoring 82.4 points per game to rank 38th in college basketball while giving up 60.8 per contest to rank 140th in college basketball) and have a +108 scoring differential overall.

