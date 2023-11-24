The Samford Bulldogs (4-0) will try to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the North Texas Eagles (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Texas vs. Samford Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 69.3 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 60.8 the Eagles give up.

Samford has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 60.8 points.

North Texas is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.3 points.

The Eagles put up 82.4 points per game, 27.1 more points than the 55.3 the Bulldogs allow.

North Texas has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 55.3 points.

Samford has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 82.4 points.

This year the Eagles are shooting 48.4% from the field, 15.8% higher than the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs make 44.3% of their shots from the field, 12% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 15.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2 STL, 54.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)

15.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2 STL, 54.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6) Tommisha Lampkin: 12.8 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 60 FG%

12.8 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 60 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 13.4 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

13.4 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Desiree Wooten: 7.4 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

7.4 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Dyani Robinson: 9.4 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Texas Schedule