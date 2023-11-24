Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nueces County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Nueces County, Texas this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nueces County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Roy Miller High School at Victoria West High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: TBA, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flour Bluff High School at Liberty Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: San Antonio , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
