How to Watch the Penguins vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-9) will visit the Buffalo Sabres (8-9-2) on Friday, with both squads coming off a defeat in their last game.
TNT and Max is the spot to tune in to watch the Penguins and the Sabres take the ice.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Penguins vs Sabres Additional Info
Penguins vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|Sabres
|4-0 PIT
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have allowed 47 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Penguins' 58 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Penguins have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|18
|12
|10
|22
|15
|14
|59.8%
|Jake Guentzel
|18
|6
|15
|21
|8
|8
|0%
|Evgeni Malkin
|18
|9
|9
|18
|22
|17
|51.7%
|Erik Karlsson
|18
|5
|12
|17
|13
|10
|-
|Bryan Rust
|17
|9
|7
|16
|8
|9
|100%
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres' total of 61 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 21st in the NHL.
- The Sabres have 54 goals this season (2.8 per game), 23rd in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Sabres are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Sabres have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that stretch.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Rasmus Dahlin
|19
|4
|12
|16
|13
|14
|-
|John-Jason Peterka
|19
|8
|7
|15
|7
|7
|28.6%
|Casey Mittelstadt
|19
|3
|12
|15
|11
|15
|42.4%
|Jeff Skinner
|19
|8
|6
|14
|10
|13
|38.9%
|Tage Thompson
|16
|6
|6
|12
|1
|11
|42.8%
