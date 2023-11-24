Penn State vs. Michigan State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
The Land Grant Trophy is the prize when the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2) and Michigan State Spartans (4-7) meet on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Ford Field. The Nittany Lions are big favorites, by 20.5 points. The over/under is 42.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Penn State vs. Michigan State matchup.
Penn State vs. Michigan State Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Penn State vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Penn State Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Penn State (-20.5)
|42.5
|-1600
|+900
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Penn State (-21.5)
|42.5
|-2300
|+1060
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 13 Odds
- Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
- Iowa vs Nebraska
- Air Force vs Boise State
- UTSA vs Tulane
- TCU vs Oklahoma
- Missouri vs Arkansas
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo
- Memphis vs Temple
Penn State vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Penn State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- The Nittany Lions are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.
- Michigan State has compiled a 4-5-1 record against the spread this year.
- The Spartans have not covered the spread when an underdog by 20.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
Penn State & Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds
|Penn State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
|Michigan State
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.