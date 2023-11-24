Roope Hintz and the Dallas Stars will be in action on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Calgary Flames. Looking to bet on Hintz's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Roope Hintz vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Hintz Season Stats Insights

Hintz has averaged 16:19 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Hintz has scored a goal in seven of 17 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hintz has a point in 11 games this year (out of 17), including multiple points four times.

In seven of 17 games this season, Hintz has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Hintz's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 62.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Hintz going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hintz Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 64 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 17 Games 4 17 Points 6 8 Goals 1 9 Assists 5

