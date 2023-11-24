On Friday, November 24 at 5:00 PM CT, Victoria West High School will host Roy Miller High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Roy Miller vs. Victoria West Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 5:00 PM CT

5:00 PM CT Location: TBA, TX

TBA, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Nueces County Games This Week

Flour Bluff High School at Liberty Hill High School