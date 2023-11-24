Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Springtown High School vs. Brownwood High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Brownwood High School will host Springtown High School on Friday, November 24 at 6:30 PM CT.
Springtown vs. Brownwood Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
- Location: Crowley, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Brown County Games This Week
May High School at Jonesboro High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Jonesboro, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Parker County Games This Week
Brock High School at Clyde High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Graham, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Oak High School at Aledo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
