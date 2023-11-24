Brownwood High School will host Springtown High School on Friday, November 24 at 6:30 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Springtown vs. Brownwood Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 6:30 PM CT

6:30 PM CT Location: Crowley, TX

Crowley, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Brown County Games This Week

May High School at Jonesboro High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 25

5:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Jonesboro, TX

Jonesboro, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Parker County Games This Week

Brock High School at Clyde High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24

1:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Graham, TX

Graham, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Oak High School at Aledo High School