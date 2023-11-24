The Golden State Warriors (6-3) clash with the San Antonio Spurs (3-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Spurs vs. Warriors Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, KENS

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Spurs Games

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama provides 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game for the Spurs.

The Spurs are getting 20.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Devin Vassell this season.

Keldon Johnson gives the Spurs 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while delivering 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Spurs are receiving 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game from Zach Collins this season.

The Spurs are receiving 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game from Tre Jones this year.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry averages 30.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Chris Paul posts 10.7 points, 4.3 boards and 9.3 assists per game, shooting 34.3% from the floor.

Kevon Looney posts 6.7 points, 2.7 assists and 11.3 rebounds per contest.

Dario Saric puts up 5.3 points, 6.3 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 1.0 block.

Moses Moody averages 8.7 points, 0.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Warriors Spurs 114.9 Points Avg. 113.0 110.1 Points Allowed Avg. 124.9 45.9% Field Goal % 47.4% 35.8% Three Point % 34.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.