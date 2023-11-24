Spurs vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (3-12) visit the Golden State Warriors (7-9) after losing three road games in a row. The Warriors are heavy favorites by 11.5 points in the contest, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Spurs vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-11.5
|-
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- Spurs games have gone over the point total in 11 out of 15 opportunities (73.3%).
- San Antonio is 5-10-0 against the spread this season.
- The Spurs have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (14.3%) in those games.
- San Antonio has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +425.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 19% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Spurs vs Warriors Additional Info
Spurs vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|0
|0%
|113.9
|223.6
|114.1
|237.2
|226.4
|Spurs
|0
|0%
|109.7
|223.6
|123.1
|237.2
|229.2
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio has covered the spread twice, and is 0-10 overall, in its past 10 games.
- The Spurs have hit the over in seven of their past 10 contests.
- San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .333. It is 3-6-0 ATS on its home court and 2-4-0 on the road.
- The Spurs score an average of 109.7 points per game, only 4.4 fewer points than the 114.1 the Warriors allow.
- San Antonio has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 3-3 overall record in games it scores more than 114.1 points.
Spurs vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|5-10
|0-0
|11-4
|Warriors
|5-11
|0-0
|9-7
Spurs vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Spurs
|Warriors
|109.7
|113.9
|26
|13
|3-3
|1-1
|3-3
|2-0
|123.1
|114.1
|28
|18
|1-0
|4-3
|0-1
|4-3
