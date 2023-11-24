The San Antonio Spurs (3-12) will try to stop a 10-game losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (7-9) on November 24, 2023 at Chase Center. The contest airs on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS.

Spurs vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

Spurs vs Warriors Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Warriors have allowed to their opponents.

This season, San Antonio has a 3-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.3% from the field.

The Warriors are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 22nd.

The Spurs' 109.7 points per game are only 4.4 fewer points than the 114.1 the Warriors allow.

San Antonio is 3-3 when it scores more than 114.1 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Spurs are putting up more points at home (112.6 per game) than on the road (105.5). And they are conceding less at home (120.9) than away (126.5).

In 2023-24 San Antonio is conceding 5.6 fewer points per game at home (120.9) than on the road (126.5).

At home the Spurs are picking up 29.7 assists per game, 2.4 more than on the road (27.3).

Spurs Injuries