How to Watch the Spurs vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (3-12) will try to stop a 10-game losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (7-9) on November 24, 2023 at Chase Center. The contest airs on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS.
Spurs vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
Spurs vs Warriors Additional Info
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Warriors have allowed to their opponents.
- This season, San Antonio has a 3-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.3% from the field.
- The Warriors are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 22nd.
- The Spurs' 109.7 points per game are only 4.4 fewer points than the 114.1 the Warriors allow.
- San Antonio is 3-3 when it scores more than 114.1 points.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Spurs are putting up more points at home (112.6 per game) than on the road (105.5). And they are conceding less at home (120.9) than away (126.5).
- In 2023-24 San Antonio is conceding 5.6 fewer points per game at home (120.9) than on the road (126.5).
- At home the Spurs are picking up 29.7 assists per game, 2.4 more than on the road (27.3).
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Devin Vassell
|Questionable
|Adductor
