Stephen Curry and Victor Wembanyama are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs play at Chase Center on Friday (opening tip at 10:00 PM ET).

Spurs vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Spurs vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -130)

Wembanyama's 18.8 points per game are 0.7 less than Friday's over/under.

He has grabbed 9.5 boards per game, matching his over/under on Friday.

Friday's assist over/under for Wembanyama (2.5) is the same as his year-long average.

Wembanyama has hit 1.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his prop bet on Friday.

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +116) 4.5 (Over: +126) 1.5 (Over: -185)

The 16.5 points prop total set for Keldon Johnson on Friday is 0.1 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (16.6).

He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (6.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).

Johnson has averaged 4.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Johnson has averaged 2.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Zach Collins Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: +142)

The 13.5-point total set for Zach Collins on Friday is 1.5 less than his season scoring average.

He collects 6.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Friday.

Collins has averaged 3.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Friday.

He 1.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: +120) 5.5 (Over: +104)

The 29.4 points Curry has scored per game this season is 0.1 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (29.5).

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (4.7) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (4.5).

Curry has averaged 3.8 assists per game, 0.7 less than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Curry has averaged 5.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (5.5).

Chris Paul Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +116) 4.5 (Over: +126) 1.5 (Over: -185)

The 9.6 points Chris Paul scores per game are 1.9 less than his over/under on Friday (11.5).

He has averaged 3.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Paul has picked up 7.6 assists per game, 1.9 fewer than Friday's over/under (9.5).

He 1.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

