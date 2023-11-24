At Chase Center on Friday, November 24, 2023, the San Antonio Spurs (3-12) will try to stop a 10-game losing skid when visiting the Golden State Warriors (7-9) at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS.

Spurs vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Spurs vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Spurs vs Warriors Additional Info

Spurs vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 113.9 points per game (13th in the league) and giving up 114.1 (18th in the NBA).

The Spurs have a -201 scoring differential, falling short by 13.4 points per game. They're putting up 109.7 points per game, 26th in the league, and are allowing 123.1 per contest to rank 28th in the NBA.

These teams average a combined 223.6 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams score 237.2 combined points per game, 3.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Golden State has put together a 5-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

San Antonio has covered five times in 15 games with a spread this year.

Spurs and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +50000 +25000 - Warriors +1300 +650 -

