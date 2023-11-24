Coming off a loss last time out, the Dallas Stars will host the Calgary Flames (who also lost their most recent game) on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Stars game against the Flames can be seen on ESPN+ and BSSW, so tune in to catch the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs Flames Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stars vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/1/2023 Flames Stars 4-3 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 49 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 61 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Stars are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 36 goals during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 18 8 10 18 16 6 52.3% Roope Hintz 17 8 9 17 5 3 51.2% Jason Robertson 18 5 11 16 16 14 - Matt Duchene 17 6 9 15 5 11 57.6% Wyatt Johnston 18 7 7 14 9 7 48.4%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames have given up 64 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 24th in the league.

The Flames' 54 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 23rd in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Flames have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Flames have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.

Flames Key Players