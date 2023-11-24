Stars vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Dallas Stars (12-4-2) host the Calgary Flames (7-9-3) at American Airlines Center on Friday, November 24 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW. The Stars were defeated by the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Flames are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators.
Stars vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-175)
|Flames (+145)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have an 11-5 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Dallas has won all six games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 63.6% chance to win.
- Dallas' 18 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals nine times.
Stars vs Flames Additional Info
Stars vs. Flames Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Flames Total (Rank)
|61 (10th)
|Goals
|54 (23rd)
|49 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|64 (24th)
|12 (19th)
|Power Play Goals
|8 (25th)
|8 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (8th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 6-3-1 overall, in its last 10 games.
- Dallas hit the over in six of its last 10 contests.
- The Stars and their opponents have combined to score 6.0 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.3 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Stars offense's 61 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked 10th in the league this year.
- The Stars have allowed the seventh-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 49 (2.7 per game).
- The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +12.
