Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Flames on November 24, 2023
Elias Lindholm and Joe Pavelski are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Calgary Flames and the Dallas Stars meet at American Airlines Center on Friday (beginning at 8:30 PM ET).
Stars vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stars vs. Flames Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Pavelski is Dallas' leading contributor with 18 points. He has eight goals and 10 assists this season.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Wild
|Nov. 12
|1
|0
|1
|4
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Roope Hintz is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) to the team.
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 20
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Wild
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Jason Robertson's 16 points this season have come via five goals and 11 assists.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Wild
|Nov. 12
|2
|1
|3
|5
NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames
Elias Lindholm Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Lindholm drives the offense for Calgary with 13 points (0.7 per game), with four goals and nine assists in 19 games (playing 20:55 per game).
Lindholm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Kraken
|Nov. 20
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 16
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
Nazem Kadri Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Nazem Kadri has racked up 12 total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has three goals and nine assists.
Kadri Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Kraken
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 18
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|4
