A pair of the nation's best passing attacks meet when the No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners (9-2) take college football's seventh-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs (5-6), who have the No. 9 passing offense, on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Sooners are heavy, 10.5-point favorites. The game has an over/under of 63 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, Oklahoma has been a top-25 unit, ranking fourth-best in the FBS by averaging 40.8 points per game. The Sooners rank 30th on defense (20.2 points allowed per game). With 30.1 points per game on offense, TCU ranks 48th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 55th, giving up 24.1 points per contest.

TCU vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Oklahoma vs TCU Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oklahoma -10.5 -105 -115 63 -110 -110 -400 +310

TCU Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Horned Frogs are accumulating 452.0 yards per game (-9-worst in college football) and conceding 419.0 (107th), placing them among the worst squads offensively.

The Horned Frogs are 70th in college football in points scored for the past three games (32.0 per game) and -7-worst in points allowed (27.0).

In its past three games, TCU has thrown for 362.0 yards per game (fifth-best in the nation), and given up 266.0 in the air (-77-worst).

The Horned Frogs are -96-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (90.0), and -1-worst in rushing yards conceded (153.0).

Over their last three games, the Horned Frogs have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In TCU's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

TCU Betting Records & Stats

TCU is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Horned Frogs have won their only game this year when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Three of TCU's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (30%).

This season, TCU has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

TCU has played as an underdog of +310 or more once this season and lost that game.

TCU Stats Leaders

Josh Hoover leads TCU with 1,866 yards on 154-of-241 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Emani Bailey has run for 1,059 yards on 202 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground.

Chandler Morris has totaled 249 yards on 45 carries with three touchdowns.

Savion Williams has racked up 525 receiving yards on 38 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

John Paul Richardson has 42 receptions (on 66 targets) for a total of 502 yards (45.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jared Wiley's 56 targets have resulted in 40 catches for 490 yards and six touchdowns.

Namdi Obiazor, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has racked up 4.0 sacks, 6.0 TFL and 75 tackles.

Bud Clark has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 20 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

