The Long Island Sharks (0-4) will look to halt a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Truist Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-CC vs. LIU Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

  • This season, the Islanders have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Sharks' opponents have made.
  • In games Texas A&M-CC shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
  • The Islanders are the 31st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sharks rank 354th.
  • The Islanders score 80.4 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 81.3 the Sharks allow.
  • Texas A&M-CC has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 81.3 points.

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas A&M-CC put up 87.9 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 72.7 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Islanders surrendered 71.4 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 74.9.
  • Texas A&M-CC sunk 8.7 threes per game with a 41.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 9.8% points better than it averaged in away games (6.9 threes per game, 31.5% three-point percentage).

Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Dallas Christian W 104-45 American Bank Center
11/16/2023 @ Texas Tech L 73-64 United Supermarkets Arena
11/22/2023 @ Northern Kentucky L 88-73 Truist Arena
11/24/2023 LIU - Truist Arena
11/29/2023 @ UTEP - Don Haskins Center
12/6/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley - American Bank Center

