How to Watch Texas A&M-CC vs. LIU on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Long Island Sharks (0-4) will look to halt a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Truist Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Texas A&M-CC vs. LIU Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights
- This season, the Islanders have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Sharks' opponents have made.
- In games Texas A&M-CC shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
- The Islanders are the 31st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sharks rank 354th.
- The Islanders score 80.4 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 81.3 the Sharks allow.
- Texas A&M-CC has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 81.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas A&M-CC put up 87.9 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 72.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Islanders surrendered 71.4 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 74.9.
- Texas A&M-CC sunk 8.7 threes per game with a 41.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 9.8% points better than it averaged in away games (6.9 threes per game, 31.5% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Dallas Christian
|W 104-45
|American Bank Center
|11/16/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 73-64
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Northern Kentucky
|L 88-73
|Truist Arena
|11/24/2023
|LIU
|-
|Truist Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ UTEP
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|12/6/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|American Bank Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.