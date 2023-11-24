In one of the many compelling matchups on the college football schedule in Week 13, fans in Texas should have tune in to see the Texas A&M Aggies and the LSU Tigers square off at Tiger Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Texas on TV This Week

TCU Horned Frogs at No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oklahoma (-10)

UTSA Roadrunners at No. 18 Tulane Green Wave

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Venue: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tulane (-3.5)

Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 7 Texas Longhorns

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas (-14)

Navy Midshipmen at SMU Mustangs

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Gerald J. Ford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: SMU (-19.5)

Houston Cougars at UCF Knights

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

FBC Mortgage Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UCF (-13.5)

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 14 LSU Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-11.5)

Florida Atlantic Owls at Rice Owls

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Rice (-4)

UAB Blazers at North Texas Mean Green

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Apogee Stadium

Apogee Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: North Texas (-3)

No. 22 Liberty Flames at UTEP Miners

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Sun Bowl Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Liberty (-17)

West Virginia Mountaineers at Baylor Bears

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: McLane Stadium

McLane Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: West Virginia (-10.5)

South Alabama Jaguars at Texas State Bobcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: South Alabama (-5.5)

