Texas Tech vs. Texas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (10-1) will play their Big 12-rival, the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5) in a matchup on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns are heavily favored in this contest, with the line posted at 12.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 53.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Texas Tech matchup.
Texas Tech vs. Texas Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Texas Tech vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-12.5)
|53.5
|-500
|+375
|FanDuel
|Texas (-12.5)
|53.5
|-490
|+365
Texas Tech vs. Texas Betting Trends
- Texas Tech has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover six times.
- Texas has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- The Longhorns have been favored by 12.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
