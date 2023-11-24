The Texas Longhorns (5-0) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the High Point Panthers (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

TV: ESPN+

Texas vs. High Point Scoring Comparison

The Panthers score an average of 65.0 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 48.4 the Longhorns give up.

When it scores more than 48.4 points, High Point is 3-1.

Texas is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.0 points.

The Longhorns average 25.0 more points per game (89.0) than the Panthers allow (64.0).

Texas has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 64.0 points.

High Point has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 89.0 points.

The Longhorns shoot 48.3% from the field, 15.2% higher than the Panthers concede defensively.

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 12.8 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

12.8 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Taylor Jones: 17.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 69.6 FG%

17.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 69.6 FG% Amina Muhammad: 9.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 60.0 FG%

9.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 60.0 FG% Madison Booker: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Khadija Faye: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.0 FG%

