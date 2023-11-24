Texas vs. Texas Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (10-1) will meet a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5) in a matchup on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Red Raiders are notable underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 53.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Texas Tech matchup.
Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: ABC
- City: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Texas vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-12.5)
|53.5
|-500
|+375
|FanDuel
|Texas (-12.5)
|53.5
|-490
|+365
Texas vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends
- Texas has put together a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Longhorns have covered the spread three times this season (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.
- Texas Tech has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover six times.
Texas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
