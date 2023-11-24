There is an intriguing high school matchup in Athens, TX on Friday, November 24 (kicking off at 1:00 PM CT), with Honey Grove High School hosting Timpson High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Timpson vs. Honey Grove Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 1:00 PM CT

1:00 PM CT Location: Athens, TX

Athens, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Shelby County Games This Week

Tenaha High School at Lovelady High School