The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Hawaii Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California

Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

The Vaqueros make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Rainbow Warriors have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).

In games UT Rio Grande Valley shoots higher than 44.0% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Vaqueros are the 158th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rainbow Warriors rank 158th.

The Vaqueros score 80.4 points per game, 13.7 more points than the 66.7 the Rainbow Warriors give up.

UT Rio Grande Valley has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 66.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UT Rio Grande Valley fared better in home games last season, scoring 84.5 points per game, compared to 71.3 per game in away games.

The Vaqueros allowed 73.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (85.2).

Looking at three-pointers, UT Rio Grande Valley fared better at home last season, draining 7.3 treys per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule