How to Watch UTSA vs. Jacksonville State on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-4) will try to turn around a four-game losing skid when visiting the UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UTSA vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
UTSA Stats Insights
- The Roadrunners have shot at a 40% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points below the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Gamecocks have averaged.
- The Roadrunners are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks sit at 144th.
- The Roadrunners' 77.4 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 64 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
- UTSA is 2-2 when it scores more than 64 points.
UTSA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UTSA scored more points at home (70 per game) than on the road (68.2) last season.
- The Roadrunners allowed 71.8 points per game at home last season, and 83.5 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, UTSA drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (34.1%) than at home (32.9%).
UTSA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Lamar
|L 90-82
|Montagne Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Texas State
|L 72-62
|Strahan Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Houston Christian
|W 89-87
|Sharp Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/25/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|Lamar
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
