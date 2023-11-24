The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-4) are only 1.5-point favorites as they look to break a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 142.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UTSA vs. Jacksonville State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jacksonville State -1.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Roadrunners Betting Records & Stats

UTSA has played four games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 142.5 points.

The average total for UTSA's games this season has been 161.2, 18.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

UTSA are 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

UTSA was defeated in both of the contests it has played as underdogs this season.

The Roadrunners have been at least a +100 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UTSA has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

UTSA vs. Jacksonville State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jacksonville State 1 25% 70.4 147.8 64.0 147.8 140.0 UTSA 4 80% 77.4 147.8 83.8 147.8 149.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UTSA Insights & Trends

The Roadrunners' 77.4 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 64.0 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.

UTSA has put together a 1-3 ATS record and a 2-2 overall record in games it scores more than 64.0 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UTSA vs. Jacksonville State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jacksonville State 1-3-0 0-2 1-3-0 UTSA 1-4-0 0-2 4-1-0

UTSA vs. Jacksonville State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Jacksonville State UTSA 9-5 Home Record 8-10 3-12 Away Record 2-11 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.0 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.2 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.