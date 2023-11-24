UTSA vs. Tulane: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
The No. 18 Tulane Green Wave (10-1) will square off against a fellow AAC opponent, the UTSA Roadrunners (8-3) in a matchup on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Roadrunners will try to pull off an upset as 3-point underdogs. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the outing.
UTSA vs. Tulane Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
UTSA vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|UTSA Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-3)
|52.5
|-155
|+130
|FanDuel
|Tulane (-3)
|51.5
|-154
|+128
UTSA vs. Tulane Betting Trends
- UTSA has compiled a 5-5-1 ATS record so far this season.
- The Roadrunners have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Tulane has put together a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Green Wave have been favored by 3 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
