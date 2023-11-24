The San Antonio Spurs (3-12) are heavy underdogs (by 10.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (7-9) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Spurs vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 123 - Spurs 108

Spurs vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (- 10.5)

Warriors (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-15.1)

Warriors (-15.1) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.5

The Warriors have covered the spread less often than the Spurs this year, tallying an ATS record of 5-11-0, compared to the 5-10-0 mark of the Spurs.

Golden State's games have gone over the total 56.2% of the time this season (nine out of 16), less often than San Antonio's games have (11 out of 15).

The Warriors have a .556 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-4) this season, better than the .143 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (2-12).

Spurs Performance Insights

The Spurs are the fifth-worst team in the NBA in points scored (109.7 per game) and third-worst in points allowed (123.1).

San Antonio is 23rd in the NBA in rebounds per game (42.5) and 23rd in rebounds conceded (45.3).

This season the Spurs are third-best in the league in assists at 28.7 per game.

In terms of turnovers, San Antonio is third-worst in the NBA in committing them (15.8 per game). And it is ranked 21st in forcing them (13.0 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Spurs are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.3). They are 23rd in 3-point percentage at 34.5%.

