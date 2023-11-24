The Dallas Stars, with Wyatt Johnston, are in action Friday against the Calgary Flames at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Johnston are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Johnston has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 16:58 on the ice per game.

Johnston has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 18 games played, including multiple goals once.

In eight of 18 games this season, Johnston has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In six of 18 games this season, Johnston has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Johnston hits the over on his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Johnston Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 64 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 18 Games 4 14 Points 1 7 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.