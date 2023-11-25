MEAC Games Today: How to Watch MEAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
With the regular season in the rearview mirror, it's time for bowl season and the College Football Playoff. The postseason slate includes one game that features teams from the MEAC. To make sure you catch all of the action, review the column below for info on how to watch.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MEAC Game on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|North Carolina Central Eagles at Richmond Spiders
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.