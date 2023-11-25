In the matchup between the UCF Knights and Houston Cougars on Saturday, November 25 at 12:00 PM, our projection model expects the Knights to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Houston vs. UCF Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Houston (+14) Under (61.5) UCF 34, Houston 24

Week 13 Big 12 Predictions

Houston Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 19.0% chance of a victory for the Cougars.

The Cougars are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

When they have played as at least 14-point underdogs this year, the Cougars are 1-1 against the spread.

Four of the Cougars' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

The average total for Houston games this year is 4.8 fewer points than the point total of 61.5 for this outing.

UCF Betting Info (2023)

The Knights have an 85.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Knights are 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

UCF is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 14-point favorites.

This year, six of the Knights' 11 games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 61.5 points, 2.4 more than the average point total for UCF games this season.

Cougars vs. Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCF 33 26.5 42.4 20 25.2 32 Houston 24.6 31.9 25.3 27.7 23.5 39.3

