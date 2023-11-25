The Longwood Lancers (4-1) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Lamar Cardinals (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center as 8.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 144.5.

Lamar vs. Longwood Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Farmville, Virginia

Farmville, Virginia Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Longwood -8.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Lamar and its opponents have combined to score more than 144.5 points in all four games this season.

The average over/under for Lamar's matchups this season is 159.6, 15.1 more points than this game's total.

Lamar is 4-0-0 against the spread this year.

Lamar was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

This season, the Cardinals have been at least a +350 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Lamar has an implied victory probability of 22.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Lamar vs. Longwood Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Longwood 1 25% 80.2 166.2 65 138.6 137.8 Lamar 4 100% 86 166.2 73.6 138.6 147.5

Additional Lamar Insights & Trends

The Cardinals score 21 more points per game (86) than the Lancers allow their opponents to score (65).

Lamar is 4-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 65 points.

Lamar vs. Longwood Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Longwood 2-2-0 1-2 4-0-0 Lamar 4-0-0 2-0 3-1-0

Lamar vs. Longwood Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Longwood Lamar 12-3 Home Record 6-9 8-8 Away Record 2-12 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 80.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-7-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

