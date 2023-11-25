North Texas vs. North Dakota Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Saturday's contest features the North Texas Eagles (5-1) and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (1-4) clashing at Reed Green Coliseum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-56 victory for heavily favored North Texas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 AM ET on November 25.
The Eagles are coming off of a 71-59 win over Samford in their last outing on Friday.
North Texas vs. North Dakota Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Texas vs. North Dakota Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Texas 76, North Dakota 56
Other AAC Predictions
North Texas Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles' best win this season came against the Samford Bulldogs, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 145) in our computer rankings. The Eagles took home the 71-59 win at a neutral site on November 24.
- The Eagles have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (three).
North Texas 2023-24 Best Wins
- 71-59 over Samford (No. 145) on November 24
- 79-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 156) on November 19
- 83-60 at home over Grambling (No. 185) on November 9
- 78-55 on the road over SFA (No. 214) on November 16
North Texas Leaders
- Desiray Kernal: 15.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)
- Tommisha Lampkin: 12.8 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 60.0 FG%
- Jaaucklyn Moore: 14.0 PTS, 52.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)
- Desiree Wooten: 6.8 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Dyani Robinson: 10.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
North Texas Performance Insights
- The Eagles average 80.5 points per game (45th in college basketball) while allowing 60.5 per outing (130th in college basketball). They have a +120 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 20.0 points per game.
