The North Texas Eagles (5-1) hope to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (1-4) at 9:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum.

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET

Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Texas vs. North Dakota Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Hawks put up only 0.9 more points per game (61.4) than the Eagles give up to opponents (60.5).

North Dakota is 1-1 when it scores more than 60.5 points.

North Texas is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.4 points.

The Eagles record 14.1 more points per game (80.5) than the Fighting Hawks give up (66.4).

North Texas is 5-0 when scoring more than 66.4 points.

When North Dakota gives up fewer than 80.5 points, it is 1-4.

The Eagles are making 48.7% of their shots from the field, 7.2% higher than the Fighting Hawks allow to opponents (41.5%).

The Fighting Hawks shoot 39.3% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Eagles allow.

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 15.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

15.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Tommisha Lampkin: 12.8 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 60.0 FG%

12.8 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 60.0 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 14.0 PTS, 52.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

14.0 PTS, 52.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28) Desiree Wooten: 6.8 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

6.8 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Dyani Robinson: 10.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

