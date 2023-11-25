AAC foes meet when the North Texas Mean Green (4-7) and the UAB Blazers (4-7) play on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Apogee Stadium.

With 36.6 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks third-worst in the FBS, North Texas has had to rely on their 28th-ranked offense (33.5 points per contest) to keep them competitive. UAB ranks 23rd-worst in total yards allowed per game on defense (416), but at least it has been surging on offense, ranking 21st-best in total yards per contest (444).

North Texas vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

North Texas vs. UAB Key Statistics

North Texas UAB 482.4 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444 (29th) 472.8 (131st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416 (99th) 187 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.7 (68th) 295.4 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 289.3 (16th) 18 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (117th) 14 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (31st)

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has thrown for 2,979 yards (270.8 ypg) to lead North Texas, completing 62.7% of his passes and recording 26 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 188 rushing yards on 98 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Ayo Adeyi has 885 rushing yards on 125 carries with four touchdowns.

Oscar Adaway III has carried the ball 104 times for 625 yards (56.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

Jay Maclin's 886 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 87 times and has collected 48 catches and 11 touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has hauled in 39 passes while averaging 41 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Damon Ward Jr. has been the target of 53 passes and compiled 34 catches for 434 yards, an average of 39.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has 2,841 passing yards, or 258.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 74.5% of his passes and has collected 18 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 16.1 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

Jermaine Brown Jr. has been handed the ball 140 times for a team-high 687 yards (62.5 per game) with 10 touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 40 receptions this season are good for 369 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Lee Beebe has run for 259 yards across 45 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Tejhaun Palmer has racked up 760 receiving yards on 45 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Amare Thomas has put up a 427-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 49 passes on 61 targets.

