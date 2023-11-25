Saturday's game features the Rice Owls (3-2) and the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (2-2) squaring off at William R. Johnson Coliseum (on November 25) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-65 victory for Rice, who is slightly favored based on our model.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Owls secured a 73-62 win over Saint Mary's (CA).

Rice vs. SFA Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Rice vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 70, SFA 65

Other AAC Predictions

Rice Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Owls are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most losses.

Rice has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (one).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Ladyjacks are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Rice is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.

Rice 2023-24 Best Wins

73-62 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 215) on November 19

69-58 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 284) on November 9

70-38 at home over Houston Christian (No. 309) on November 6

Rice Leaders

Malia Fisher: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 52.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 52.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Destiny Jackson: 8.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

8.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Dominique Ennis: 12.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

12.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 6.6 PTS, 29.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

6.6 PTS, 29.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Maya Bokunewicz: 9.2 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

Rice Performance Insights

The Owls have a +26 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.2 points per game. They're putting up 65.8 points per game, 201st in college basketball, and are allowing 60.6 per contest to rank 135th in college basketball.

