The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (2-2) take on the Rice Owls (3-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Rice Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rice vs. SFA Scoring Comparison

The Owls average only 0.7 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Ladyjacks give up (66.5).

Rice has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 66.5 points.

SFA is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 65.8 points.

The Ladyjacks average 21.2 more points per game (81.8) than the Owls allow (60.6).

SFA has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 60.6 points.

When Rice gives up fewer than 81.8 points, it is 3-2.

The Ladyjacks are making 41.7% of their shots from the field, 3.9% higher than the Owls concede to opponents (37.8%).

Rice Leaders

Malia Fisher: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 52.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 52.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Destiny Jackson: 8.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

8.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Dominique Ennis: 12.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

12.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 6.6 PTS, 29.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

6.6 PTS, 29.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Maya Bokunewicz: 9.2 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

