How to Watch the SFA vs. Rice Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (2-2) hit the court against the Rice Owls (3-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
SFA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SFA vs. Rice Scoring Comparison
- The Owls average just 0.7 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Ladyjacks give up (66.5).
- When it scores more than 66.5 points, Rice is 3-1.
- SFA's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 65.8 points.
- The 81.8 points per game the Ladyjacks put up are 21.2 more points than the Owls give up (60.6).
- When SFA scores more than 60.6 points, it is 2-1.
- Rice is 3-2 when allowing fewer than 81.8 points.
- The Ladyjacks shoot 41.7% from the field, 3.9% higher than the Owls allow defensively.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SFA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Liberty
|L 84-81
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|North Texas
|L 78-55
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|11/22/2023
|@ Texas Southern
|W 73-58
|Health & PE Arena
|11/25/2023
|Rice
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Tarleton State
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|12/2/2023
|Abilene Christian
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.