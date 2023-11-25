The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (2-2) hit the court against the Rice Owls (3-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SFA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SFA vs. Rice Scoring Comparison

The Owls average just 0.7 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Ladyjacks give up (66.5).

When it scores more than 66.5 points, Rice is 3-1.

SFA's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 65.8 points.

The 81.8 points per game the Ladyjacks put up are 21.2 more points than the Owls give up (60.6).

When SFA scores more than 60.6 points, it is 2-1.

Rice is 3-2 when allowing fewer than 81.8 points.

The Ladyjacks shoot 41.7% from the field, 3.9% higher than the Owls allow defensively.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SFA Schedule