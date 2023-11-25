The SMU Mustangs (9-2) square off against a fellow AAC opponent when they host the Navy Midshipmen (5-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

SMU has been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank sixth-best in scoring offense (40.3 points per game) and 15th-best in scoring defense (18 points allowed per game). Navy ranks 13th-worst in points per game on offense (18.7), but at least it has been shutting down opposing offenses on the other side of the ball, ranking 23rd-best in points allowed per contest (19.3).

SMU vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

City: University Park, Texas

Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

SMU vs. Navy Key Statistics

SMU Navy 471.3 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.1 (130th) 306.5 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.8 (21st) 185.7 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.3 (14th) 285.5 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 101.8 (132nd) 9 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (10th) 13 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 23 (3rd)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has racked up 2,882 yards (262 ypg) on 192-of-325 passing with 25 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 207 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 60 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jaylan Knighton, has carried the ball 113 times for 645 yards (58.6 per game), scoring six times.

LJ Johnson Jr. has been handed the ball 99 times this year and racked up 542 yards (49.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jake Bailey's 438 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 44 times and has totaled 33 catches.

RJ Maryland has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 398 yards, finding the end zone seven times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Romello Brinson has been the target of 39 passes and racked up 24 catches for 376 yards, an average of 34.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Navy Stats Leaders

Tai Lavatai has compiled 522 yards (52.2 ypg) while completing 53.3% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 171 yards with two touchdowns.

Alex Tecza has rushed 115 times for 723 yards, with five touchdowns.

Xavier Arline has collected 264 yards (on 68 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Eli Heidenreich leads his squad with 320 receiving yards on 14 catches with four touchdowns.

Brandon Chatman has put up a 211-yard season so far. He's caught 13 passes on 20 targets.

Nathan Kent's four receptions (on 12 targets) have netted him 77 yards (7.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

