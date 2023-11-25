Nicholls State, Incarnate Word, Week 13 Southland Football Power Rankings
As we enter Week 13 of the college football schedule, which team is on top of the Southland? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
Southland Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Nicholls State
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-2
- Overall Rank: 36th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 85th
- Last Game: W 21-16 vs SE Louisiana
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Southern Illinois
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Incarnate Word
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 7-1
- Overall Rank: 38th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 97th
- Last Game: W 45-24 vs Houston Christian
3. Lamar
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 68th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 76th
- Last Game: W 52-27 vs McNeese
4. SE Louisiana
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 72nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 83rd
- Last Game: L 21-16 vs Nicholls State
5. Houston Christian
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 4-4
- Overall Rank: 88th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 84th
- Last Game: L 45-24 vs Incarnate Word
6. Texas A&M-Commerce
- Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 115th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 67th
- Last Game: L 52-14 vs SE Louisiana
7. McNeese
- Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 0-9
- Overall Rank: 117th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 70th
- Last Game: L 52-27 vs Lamar
8. Northwestern State
- Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-4
- Overall Rank: 121st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 73rd
- Last Game: L 37-20 vs SE Louisiana
