The Drake Bulldogs (4-1) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Texas Southern Tigers (0-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Knapp Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas Southern vs. Drake Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Texas Southern Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 31.5% clip from the field this season, 18.1 percentage points fewer than the 49.6% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 138th.

The Tigers score an average of 50.6 points per game, 22.4 fewer points than the 73 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Texas Southern averaged 10.9 more points per game at home (75.4) than on the road (64.5).

In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 3.5 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (74.3).

Beyond the arc, Texas Southern knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (4.4 per game) than at home (5.1) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (29.1%) than at home (26.6%).

