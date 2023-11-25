The Drake Bulldogs (4-1) host the Texas Southern Tigers (0-5) after winning four home games in a row. The Bulldogs are heavy favorites by 16.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The point total is set at 136.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas Southern vs. Drake Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Knapp Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Drake -16.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Texas Southern and its opponents have scored more than 136.5 combined points once this season.

Texas Southern's outings this season have a 123.4-point average over/under, 13.1 fewer points than this game's total.

Texas Southern are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Texas Southern has been named as the underdog four times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Tigers have been at least a +1150 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas Southern has an 8% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas Southern vs. Drake Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drake 4 100% 80.8 131.4 73 145.8 143 Texas Southern 1 20% 50.6 131.4 72.8 145.8 143.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Texas Southern Insights & Trends

The Tigers score 22.4 fewer points per game (50.6) than the Bulldogs allow (73).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas Southern vs. Drake Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drake 1-3-0 0-0 3-1-0 Texas Southern 2-3-0 0-3 0-5-0

Texas Southern vs. Drake Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Drake Texas Southern 14-1 Home Record 7-6 6-6 Away Record 3-13 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 2-9-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.