The UT Arlington Mavericks (3-2) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Texas State Bobcats (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas State vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas State Stats Insights

The Bobcats' 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have given up to their opponents (42.6%).

This season, Texas State has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.

The Bobcats are the 274th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mavericks sit at ninth.

The Bobcats put up 13.7 fewer points per game (63.7) than the Mavericks give up (77.4).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas State scored more points at home (66.1 per game) than on the road (63.9) last season.

The Bobcats gave up more points at home (68.2 per game) than on the road (66.6) last season.

Beyond the arc, Texas State sunk more treys on the road (4.3 per game) than at home (4.1) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (30%) than at home (28.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas State Upcoming Schedule