The South Alabama Jaguars (6-5) face a fellow Sun Belt foe when they visit the Texas State Bobcats (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium.

South Alabama owns the 50th-ranked offense this year (29.7 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best with only 19.2 points allowed per game. Texas State's offense has been consistently moving the chains, posting 462.1 total yards per game (13th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 104th by giving up 408.7 total yards per game.

Texas State vs. South Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Texas State vs. South Alabama Key Statistics

Texas State South Alabama 462.1 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.3 (52nd) 408.7 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.5 (16th) 198.2 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.5 (55th) 263.9 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.7 (48th) 19 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (81st) 13 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (45th)

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has thrown for 2,820 yards on 68.6% passing while recording 21 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Ismail Mahdi has rushed 176 times for 1,112 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Donerio Davenport has run for 426 yards across 85 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Joey Hobert leads his team with 847 receiving yards on 71 catches with eight touchdowns.

Ashtyn Hawkins has 47 receptions (on 73 targets) for a total of 688 yards (62.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kole Wilson's 55 catches (on 78 targets) have netted him 595 yards (54.1 ypg) and seven touchdowns.

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has recorded 2,477 yards (225.2 ypg) on 203-of-302 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has carried the ball 186 times for a team-high 1,007 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 16 times as a runner.

Kentrel Bullock has piled up 380 yards on 77 attempts, scoring three times.

Caullin Lacy's leads his squad with 1,222 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 80 receptions (out of 107 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has hauled in 45 passes while averaging 61.4 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Lincoln Sefcik has been the target of 20 passes and hauled in 17 catches for 165 yards, an average of 15 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

